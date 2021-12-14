Gary Lineker on the “demoralising” reality of playing Man City

Gary Lineker gives his take on Man City’s strong performance.

Gary Lineker was under no illusion as to the task of facing Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola’s side ripped Leeds United apart by a score of 7-0 on Tuesday night.

During a first half where Man City scored three goals, Gary Lineker couldn’t help but point out how tough of a prospect it must be for a team facing City.

“Must be pretty demoralising playing against Man City. Not only is there every likelihood you’ll get hammered, but you also hardly get a kick of the ball.”

Lineker made his call early in the first half but has since been proven very accurate by the sheer force of City’s attack.

An unstoppable force.

Man City fans saw some very positive attacking play against Leeds and have many positives to reflect on in a dominant game.

Kevin De Bruyne is one player who’ll be particularly happy as he comes back into goalscoring form with two good strikes, one of which was particularly impressive for the distance he shot it from.

Jack Grealish is also sure to be in Pep Guardiola’s good books after he scored his first Premier League goal in nine games and the first header of his professional career.

It’s not only City’s attacking forces that should be happy. Their defence should also be satisfied about keeping some dangerous players like Raphinha at bay.

After the danger that he posed against Chelsea at the weekend, City should feel like they’ve dominated in all areas to keep their opponents at bay.

Nathan Ake is one defender who can hold his head especially high after scoring a goal and making an important clearance after being subbed on.

Meanwhile, one person who definitely won’t be happy is Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, who hasn’t seen his team break down this badly during his time at the club.

