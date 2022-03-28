Gareth Southgate defends Harry Maguire selection

Gareth Southgate claims there can be multiple reasons for Man United’s poor form…

When it comes to selecting an England squad at the minute, many would feel that Gareth Southgate is wrong to give Harry Maguire a spot because of his standard of play at Man United.

While it is only a friendly against the Ivory Coast, Southgate did reveal that selecting a squad is still a challenge.

“In terms of selection, that’s always a difficult conundrum,” said Southgate in a press conference.

Southgate alluded to concerns about club form but admitted that the selection process was also based on a player’s ability to play for their country.

“We’ve got players who we know have performed well in an England shirt.

“There’s got to be some level of scrutiny on how people are playing with their clubs because that’s got to be a factor.”

“The best players possible”

Club form may be enough for most England fans to dismiss Maguire’s chances of playing for his country but Southgate insists he is picking the ‘best players possible.’

“It’s a complicated thing and I know everybody has a view on who we should and shouldn’t be picking.

“In the end, we need the best players possible, playing at their best level, to give ourselves the best chance of winning.”

🗣 “He has got us to a Wolrd Cup semi-final and a European Championship final.” Gareth Southgate is asked if Harry Maguire is still one of the best players for him pic.twitter.com/Rc5oJiOhbT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 28, 2022

After saying this, however, a reporter had to question if Southgate thought Maguire’s name deserved to be up there but Southgate insisted Maguire’s performances for England earned him his spot as he pointed to the abundance of issues that could be cause of United’s poor form.

“He has got us to a World Cup semi-final and a European Championship final, so there’s no doubt he’s more than capable of playing at the highest level. He was very good for us in the Autumn.

“Their club are in a difficult moment, there could be any number of reasons for that.”

