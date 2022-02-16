Close sidebar

“The Messi of Real Madrid” – Gabby Agbonlahor advises Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG

by Hugh Farrell
Mbappe Real Madrid

Gabby Agbonlahor thinks Kylian Mbappe has to go to Real Madrid to reach his potential.

Kylian Mbappe’s time at PSG hasn’t been short of quality performances but Gabby Agbonlahor believes that a Real Madrid move could be the best option to help him reach his peak.

“You know when you think the game is done and a disappointing result for PSG not to win the game and you see him do something like that? How dangerous is he?” said Agbonlahor on talkSPORT.

“He reminds me a little bit of Thierry Henry… If he goes to Real Madrid, as the main man, he could be one of the best players in the world for the next ten years. He’s unbelievable.”

Messi

While playing with a player like Messi might be a dream for most players, Agbonlahor thinks that it could actually be a hindrance on Mbappe’s growth.

“Do you think with Messi there as well, he’s not going to reach (his potential)? I feel like with Messi there you might feel like you need to pass to Messi.”

Agbonlahor was then asked if he thought the French superstar would move to Madrid to take his career forward.

“I think he will and I think he’ll be the main man. I think everything will be through Mbappe. He’ll be the Messi of Real Madrid. What Messi was at Barcelona.

“At PSG now, sometimes you think, Mbappe, he’s got to pass to Messi because of the ego thing but if he goes to Real Madrid, he’ll be the main man.”

Read Next: Pep Guardiola slams judgements over Man City’s Champions League run

