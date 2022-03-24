Gabby Agbonlahor defends Harry Maguire’s poor form for Man United

Gabby Agbonlahor defends Harry Maguire from ‘bandwagon’ haters.

While Harry Maguire-hating has almost become a past-time for some people, Gabby Agbonlahor does not think the Man United defender is as bad as people have been making him out to be.

“With Maguire, people jump on the bandwagon, especially on social media I see it a lot where something might happen in the game,” said Maguire on talkSPORT.

“I think there was an incident in one of the last games where he accidentally headbutted Ronaldo on a corner and everyone makes a reel out of it, everyone’s laughing.”

Is Harry Maguire struggling with confidence? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/C1ERbGzGCq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 24, 2022

An easy target

Agbonlahor claims that despite him being an easy target at the moment, his class can still shine through when he plays for his country.

“He’s a player that people want to pick on because he’s not been at his best form but let’s not forget Maguire at the Euros was outstanding. Yeah of course that partnership you had in the Euros was outstanding.

“I think everyone picks on the player and Maguire is that player at the moment but he’s gone and shown he’s a strong personality and come through it, hasn’t he?”

The blame seems to lie more with the United squad as a whole as far as Agbonlahor is concerned as he thinks that if Maguire was representing a different squad he could be a top player.

“If Maguire was in a Manchester City squad… you know what I mean? He’s not going to be getting that many players running at him because they’ve always got the ball.

“Manchester United haven’t been dominating the ball, teams aren’t scared to go at them. If you put John Stones in that Man United team I think he’d struggle.”

