Frank Lampard responds to Jamie Carragher’s ‘disgrace’ comments

Frank Lampard puts the players up to the challenge of proving pundits like Jamie Carragher wrong

With only one win in their last five games, Everton are doing little to keep themselves clear of relegation under the guidance of Frank Lampard.

While they do have more games in hand than most teams around them, continuing to pick up zero points will only become more costly for Everton.

After an interviewer reminded Lampard that Jamie Carragher labelled his players a disgrace, he responded by saying he hopes it motivates his players to prove pundits like Carragher wrong.

“It’s the players’ job to answer on the pitch,” said Lampard in a press conference, ahead of his side’s meeting with Newcastle United on Thursday.

🗣 “We have to accept that people have opinions.” Everton head coach Frank Lampard responds to @Carra23 criticism and says the best way his players can answer criticism about their current form is by putting it right on the pitch 👇 pic.twitter.com/7Mgl9BgM7l — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 16, 2022

Understanding the criticism

While Lampard wouldn’t have gone as far as to call his players a disgrace he couldn’t deny their recent performances had been lacklustre at best.

“The Wolves game wasn’t a disgrace but I understand the analysis because you look at Tottenham and I can say on the footballing level I didn’t like the game at all.

“I wouldn’t use that language but didn’t like the game at all but we have to accept that people have opinions and people who care and do their jobs in the media, in many ways, not just Jamie.”

Lampard hopes that this will be a wakeup call for his squad and that they can unify at this point as opposed to crumbling under the pressure.

“The players have to answer on the pitch.

“It’s the only way and you’ll be in these positions, in relative ways, so many times in your career.

“You have to get together; the players individually, collectively, myself, of course, and answer on the pitch.”

