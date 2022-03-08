Jamie Carragher details Frank Lampard’s key to Everton avoiding relegation

Jamie Carragher thinks he knows what Frank Lampard’s Everton need to do to avoid relegation season

Everton were not in great shape before Frank Lampard arrived this season but his takeover doesn’t seem to have done much to calm fears of relegation.

While Lampard’s side are in quite a bit of danger, Jamie Carragher thinks that they have one thing going for them that could help them beat the drop.

“The only way this team are going to stay up and I still think will keep them up is Goodison Park,” said the former Liverpool back.

“One of the reasons that I think it was right to take Frank Lampard at the time was he was the right candidate that the supporters bought into and were actually happy that he was taking charge.”

Home games.

While it isn’t an ideal situation, Everton have plenty of home games left to save them. Banking on home games doesn’t say a lot about the team’s character to Carragher, however.

“It hasn’t been a good start but there’s been an energy and an atmosphere at Goodison. He mentioned how many games they have at home, eight.

“(It’s significant) because you can’t see them actually picking up a point away from home.

“When you go away from home it’s about character, personality and whenever you see teams who are the worst in the league away from home, the first thing that comes to your mind is they’re weak, they’re soft and that can never be Everton. It can’t.”

🗣 “The only way this team are going to stay up is Goodison Park.”@Carra23 believes that Everton’s hopes of survival lie on them winning games at home pic.twitter.com/YhBSTuvF37 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 7, 2022

Frank Lampard.

Lampard himself agrees with Carragher and seems to be banking on quite a bit of luck at home to save a side that most would hope could avoid going down.

“I think we’ve seen in the home games we’ve played, Brentford, Leeds, Man City, we’re creating chances.

“There’s a clear discrepancy between the home and away form in the team.

“We’ve got a lot of home games left. We’ve got thirteen left which is a lot of points.”

Read Next: Ralf Rangnick reportedly only has two players he deems capable of overcoming adversity

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, frank lampard