Frank Lampard claims Allan Saint-Maximin is ‘unplayable’ following Newcastle defeat

Frank Lampard points out why his first game managing Everton in the Premier League ended in a loss, giving a special nod to Allan Saint-Maximin while doing so.

After suffering his first loss with an Everton side that have been struggling this season, Frank Lampard explained what went wrong on the night and claimed that Allan Saint-Maximin played a big part in it.

“It was a difficult game, performance for us, from a good performance on Saturday, wasn’t the levels that we want,” said Lampard after the match.

“We get in front then we concede quickly from inviting pressure. So, I think we have to be very balanced about it. I’ve been here a week, we’ve come to a very difficult match here against Newcastle.

“They’re very effective in some of their direct play, their second balls and from players on the pitch like Saint-Maximin. When he plays, I don’t think he’s… he’s pretty unplayable to be fair.”

Allan Saint-Maximin singing along to Hey Jude 😍 A fine way to cap off a fine display! FT: Newcastle 3-1 Everton pic.twitter.com/IAASVbvtDR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 8, 2022

Premier League return

Obviously, Saint-Maximin can’t be completely to blame for the 3-1 loss but Lampard believes that the other reasons have thought him something about his side.

“I was very aware of the difficulties of this game, coming in fresh, and I learned some things about the team as well.”

When asked what he had learned and if his side were lacking in aggression or confidence, Lampard agreed with the latter, claiming Everton’s run of form was sure to cause some confidence issues.

“The confidence one smacks you in the face because I come into the club when they’re on a run of results that’s left them in the position what we’re in. It’s my job to change that but there isn’t a magic wand on that front because this is the Premier League.

“The only thing to do is to work and to focus. To look back at the game and to look forward to what we can do in the next games coming up. If anyone thought this was going to be easy because we beat Brentford in the cup, it was never going to be that.”

“There is a long way to go” Frank Lampard reflects on Everton’s frustrating defeat against Newcastle and how he continues to learn more about his side… 🎙️ @Sports_EmmaD pic.twitter.com/h7Qn4VdJor — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 8, 2022

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, frank lampard