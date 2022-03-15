Former Chelsea player “embarrassed” by latest club statement

Graeme Le Saux has come out strongly against Chelsea’s request to have the clubs FA cup match against Middlesbrough played behind closed doors.

Chelsea’s latest club statement came as a surprise a lot of people, even seeing most of the club’s fans disappointed with it.

After asking whether their upcoming FA Cup match against Middlesbrough could be played behind closed doors, former player Graeme Le Saux felt the need to speak out.

“I can’t think of a more embarrassing statement to come out of the club that I played for, for 12yrs. Either ignorant or arrogant,” he said posted on Twitter.

“I am confident it doesn’t represent the feelings of the coaching and playing staff.”

The part of the statement that he and so many other fans were annoyed with was the following.

“It is important for the competition that the match against Middlesbrough goes ahead, however, it is with extreme reluctance that we are asking the FA board to direct that the game be played behind closed doors for matters of sporting integrity.

“Chelsea FC recognises that such an outcome would have a huge impact on Middlesbrough and its supporters, as well as our own fans who have already bought the limited number of tickets that were sold before the licence was imposed, but we believe this is the fairest way of proceeding in the current circumstances.”

The FA responds

The FA Spokesperson account on Twiter responded to the matter with a statement from the FA revealing two things, the FA seem to agree Chelsea fans are being treated harshly and that the idea to play the game behind closed doors does nothing for either side.

“After constructive talks between the FA and Chelsea, the club has agreed to remove their request for the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final tie against Middlesbrough to be played behind closed doors.

“The FA remains in ongoing discussions with Chelsea, the Premier League and the Government to find a solution that would enable Chelsea fans to attend games and away fans to attend Stamford Bridge, whilst ensuring sanctions are respected.”

While it seems obvious that the Chelsea request wasn’t going to happen, some fans think that the support of the FA in their statement is the best thing that could have happened for the club.

