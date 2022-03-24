Fine Gael Senator urges Robbie Keane to donate his salary to Irish grassroots clubs

Robbie Keane’s recent earnings might be unjustly gained according to a Fine Gael Senator

Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy believes Robbie Keane has been receiving taxpayer money for little to no work and thinks the former Irish striker should give the money to grassroots football.

“Despite having left his coaching position almost two years ago, Robbie Keane is still being paid €250,000 a year by the taxpayer,” claimed the party’s Seanad Spokesperson for Sports.

“This is happening at a time when local grassroots soccer clubs desperately need increased funding.”

While asking someone to return their salary might seem like an unusual request, Carrigy explained why he believed it was appropriate in this situation.

“Over half a million has been paid to Robbie Keane by the public since 2020, and yet he has failed to answer questions regarding what he has actually done during the period to earn this salary.

“Is he working with the FAI in an active position at the moment? If not, can he stand by earning such an income with very little to show for it?”

“This money is badly needed…”

The Fine Gael Senator then pointed to areas that need the money if it’s a case that Keane hasn’t been working for his money.

“The FAI is a publicly funded association, with millions of euros coming from taxpayers’ pockets each year to support its operations. While the organisation does incredible work up and down the country, we cannot sit by and watch hundreds of thousands of euros effectively go down the drain.

“This money is badly needed by youth organisations and local clubs, to improve training facilities, fund coaching and mentoring for young players and even ensure the futures of some clubs.”

Wasting €250,000 a year certainly isn’t something that Irish football can afford but Keane has yet to give his take on the situation.

“If Robbie Keane has received over half a million euros from the taxpayer for very little work, I believe he should refund this money back to the FAI so that it can be distributed to the local clubs who need it most.

“We simply cannot afford to waste €250,000 each year, when such money would be a gamechanger for players and teams across the country”

Fine Gael Senator Micheál Carrigy says Robbie Keane should donate the salary he has received since leaving in 2020 to local soccer clubs. “We simply cannot afford to waste €250,000 each year, when such money would be a gamechanger for players and teams across the country” pic.twitter.com/skebhMNYOo — Rob O'Hanrahan (@RobOHanrahan) March 24, 2022

