“I know I’m there just to serve them” – Bruno Fernandes on United’s attacking force

Bruno Fernandes has discussed his role this season as one where he will serve the attacking talent ahead of him.

Following a season where he was United’s top goalscorer and third overall in the Premier League, Fernandes’ tone this year seems to have changed. The attacking midfielder’s focus seems to have changed to one of chance creation with him claiming that he is there to serve the attacking players that United have.

Fernandes is United’s second-highest goalscorer so far this season with only Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of him across all major competitions. The two are even tied in the Premier League.

While he may have a top goalscoring pedigree, he instead spoke about his role this season as a creative midfielder. After being asked about playing behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, instead of answering by praising the two, Fernandes praised all of the attacking talent at the club.

“I think, obviously, the team, we have such good quality, not only Edi and Cristiano.

“Of course, they score and they take big part of the result on Saturday but honestly, I think with the quality we have on the team it’s really easy for me playing behind any striker we have to serve them because they have great qualities.”

United’s attacking options

Fernandes continued to praise his teammates saying his role as a midfielder becomes much easier with players like them ahead of him to finish.

“All of them are basically different but all of them can score goals. From any time and from any position on the pitch so I’m really happy for the strikers I have.

“Cristiano, Edi, Rashy, Mason… we have many talent on this team so for me it doesn’t matter who plays over there. I know the quality will be higher and I know I’m there just to serve them and try to make them happy.”

Ronaldo’s touch and through ball. Cavani’s composure and finish. So slick from United 💥 (via @ManUtd)pic.twitter.com/kb3mMB7qq2 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 31, 2021

While it may seem odd to hear Fernandes discuss setting others up instead of scoring them himself, the heavy bulk of attacking players at United may see the midfielder focus more on his ability to create chances this season.

The midfielder sat beside manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who also diverted a question focussed on Ronaldo to add praise for Fernandes.

“No matter what game Cristiano is playing, or Bruno is playing, they’ve got the winners mentality and are as motivated as any individual, professional can be.

“That’s why they get to the top level.”

