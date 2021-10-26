Alex Ferguson backs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while Antonio Conte expresses interest

Manchester United’s board have reportedly decided to maintain their relationship with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Alex Ferguson in agreement.

Respected football journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Alex Ferguson and the main part of the board are willing to give Solskjær another chance. Antonio Conte, however, will be waiting anxiously as the job is likely to be his should Solskjær go.

Manchester United internal talks. Main part of board [Sir Alex Ferguson too] wants to give Solskjær another chance to be in charge for Tottenham game. 🔴 #MUFC Pressure still high around Ole. No official talks with Antonio Conte – but he’d accept the job in the next days too. pic.twitter.com/Z5pPEfp7GG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 26, 2021

Ferguson’s support for Solskjaer may seem surprising to fans following a look of disgust he was photographed with during United’s worrying defeat to Liverpool. The former manager and all-around club icon seems to have used his sway at the club in support of Solskjær but if he has the power to protect him for much longer is a different matter altogether.

Antonio Conte remains in contention.

With Conte available and interested in talking to United, Solskjaer could be in trouble. While Conte doesn’t like the idea of joining a club mid-season, the Italian looks likely to break this rule in favour of a chance to manage United. While Conte will be waiting eagerly, a final decision must be made on Solskjaer’s future first.

Despite seemingly unwavering support for Solskjaer, even Ferguson could be a fan of the switch if his previous comments on Conte are anything to go by.

“Fantastic, you see his energy on the pitch,” Ferguson said of Conte back in 2017. “There’s a true saying that the team mirrors the manager, and that’s what they’ve done with him.

“His team have stayed top of the league for so long. They lost to Arsenal and Liverpool early on, but since then they’ve been up.”

With the walls closing in on Solskjaer, his last opportunity to prove himself could be against a lacklustre Spurs side that have also been underperforming lately. Should they lose, there is a good chance that Conte could be taking over the squad after the next international break.

