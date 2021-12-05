Former Northern Ireland manager makes bold accusation about the FAI

Former Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill’s comments on the FAI.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, Former Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill had some strong allegations for the FAI on the players that they target.

Ahead of “A Game of Two Halves” which will be the next episode of UTV’s up close, the Belfast Telegraph previewed some of the comments made in the documentary.

I’ve been working on a programme which marks 100 years since Irish football split in two, and examines the ongoing repercussions. Viewers in Northern Ireland can watch it next Tuesday at 8pm on UTV. #GameOfTwoHalves #GAWA pic.twitter.com/zIuR1Op4mf — Ian Woods (@IanWoodsMedia) December 2, 2021

Michael O’Neill’s comments

Michael O’Neill has accused the FAI of only going after players from a nationalist background to play for the Republic of Ireland as he believes that they think they’re the only ones who would like to play for them.

“The FAI have a right to choose any player, but they only approach one side of the community to play,” said O’Neill.

“I think there’s a sense of realism that they feel that only one side of the community will make that decision.”

The official word that was reported to have come from the FAI in response to this was that an excellent relationship with the Irish football association was of the utmost importance.

“The Football Association of Ireland is committed to maintaining and developing our excellent relationship with the Irish Football Association and we will continue to work together for the betterment of the game for every player on this island.”

Former Northern Ireland captain and Republic of Ireland manager, Martin O’Neill, also gave his take on the situation but seemed not to have any readily available solutions.

“You certainly feel the North is handicapped in many ways by the rules as they stand. Maybe they should be looked at again, I don’t know.”

A Game of Two Halves is due to be aired on UTV on Tuesday at 8 pm.

Former managers Michael O’Neill and Martin O’Neill discuss the thorny issue of Northern Irish identity. Tuesday 8pm UTV. #GameOfTwoHalves #GAWA

https://t.co/bXWBkuWbhL — Ian Woods (@IanWoodsMedia) December 5, 2021

