“Don’t expect seven wins” – Thomas Tuchel on run up to next international break

In a recent interview on ChelseaFC.com, Thomas Tuchel spoke about managing expectations as the favourites in all of their matches before the next international break.

Chelsea went into the international break top of the pile, despite losing to Man City 1-0 at home earlier this season. But Tuchel is wary of the challenge his side faces as they head into the next series of games as heavy favourites in all of them.

“Well, we are the favourites in all of the seven games,” said Tuchel. “It’s important that we don’t change our approach, that we play in the same way that we did against Southampton where we have also been the favourites and we don’t over expect from ourselves..

“We have to be ready every single game, we have to be aware that all of these teams will overperform against us. They will play on their top-level and give us a hard time.

“Once we have this expectation right I think that help us to get the attitude right and, hopefully, the results right. This is the process we have right now, after a national break it’s never easy and playing Brentford at this time is also a tough one.”

Ahead of Brentford clash.

Chelsea head into Saturday’s game against Brentford with a target on their backs from their West London rivals as the Bees have impressed so far this season.

Tuchel praised the resilience of recently promoted Brentford and while he thinks it will be a tough game, he believes his team will be ready.

“They catch the momentum from the very start, they were brave, courageous, they deserve results. Credit to them but we will come and try to win.”

Following the international break

While the international window was good for injured players and Tuchel himself to have some time off, Tuchel still admitted that he isn’t too happy with the arrangement taking from their club duties.

“Honestly, we don’t like it too much because all of our players are travelling and playing and we have to wait for so long to have them back but for Reece James, it was good, for N’Golo Kanté, it was very good. Pulisic is still struggling but the others are back and that’s good for us.”

