Dele Alli hopes playing under Frank Lampard can bring his back passion for the game

Dele Alli seemed like he could have been the next Frank Lampard a few years ago but, unfortunately, he has failed to live up to the expectations that were placed upon him.

Luckily for the English midfielder, an opportunity to prove himself has arisen, as he swaps his Spurs kit for an Everton one, after seven years at the London club.

“I’m very excited,” said Alli to Sky Sports Football. “A bit tired because it’s been a long day but we got there in the end. I’m delighted.”

19-year-old Dele Alli producing a stunning goal against Crystal Palace. What a young talent he was. 🔥pic.twitter.com/7q77RVCcMV — SPORTbible (@sportbible) January 31, 2022

Playing under Lampard

One of the other big, recent changes to occur for Everton has been the appointment of Lampard as their manager. As a former England great, the attack midfielder in Alli will be looking forward to learning from one of the greats.

“Well, I’ve had a few conversations with him already, he’s a player that I’ve admired my whole career, his whole career (I had been) watching him.

“Now, to have the opportunity to work with him, it’s very exciting and hopefully, I’m sure we’re going to do great things together.”

Frank Lampard scored 177 #PL goals, is this one your favourite? 🤩 An opening day blockbuster from distance!#GoalOfTheDay // @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/T55JAVcoGQ — Premier League (@premierleague) September 30, 2021

A return to form?

While questions might arise around Alli’s form, he thinks that getting to the new club will help him greatly and not just because of Lampard’s impact. He will also hope to get back to a point of enjoying what he does… something he apparently can’t say about his time at Spurs.

“I just want to be happy playing football and, you know, I think working with Lampard and the great players they’ve got there I think is a great opportunity for me to do that.

“I’m excited to go there and show the fans what I can do.”

🗣 “I just want to be happy playing football.” Dele Alli speaking after securing his move from Tottenham to Everton late in the transfer window pic.twitter.com/qq4DhAXjWd — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 1, 2022

