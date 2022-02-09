David Moyes slammed by the Mayor of London for playing Kurt Zouma

David Moyes has received a lot of backlash for his decision to play Kurt Zouma even seeing the Mayor of London join in.

Following a leaked video of Kurt Zouma abusing a cat, David Moyes’ decision to play him against Watford was so controversial that even the Mayor of London had to speak out.

“It’s despicable, I think a number of things need to happen urgently,” said Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London. “I think the RSPCA and the police need to work together to prosecute this player.”

“I’m disappointed in David Moyes and West Ham actually. I know how important three points are, I support our club as well but I think they should have shown leadership and dropped him.

“When young people see Premier League footballers getting away with bad behaviour or Prime Ministers, they think it’s ok when you can be successful.”

“I’m disappointed in David Moyes and West Ham” Mayor of London @SadiqKhan says footballer @KurtZouma should have been dropped for “despicable” act of kicking his cat#KayBurley #WHUFC #WestHam UF pic.twitter.com/pz8obF3MW2 — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) February 9, 2022

Defending his decision

Despite claiming to be disappointed in the Zouma, Moyes decided to prioritise his role as a manager over, what many would consider to be, the right thing to do.

He said: “I’m really disappointed and the club have taken all the actions that they can do at the moment.

“They’re behind the scenes at the moment and they’re now working at that behind the scenes. My job’s to pick a team and pick the best team which gives me the best chance at West Ham and Kurt was part of that team.”

Moyes was again questioned on whether his decision was morally correct but he maintained that the club will take necessary actions while he attempts to win games.

“I’m a big animal lover and I think it’s something which will have affected a lot of people so I’m really disappointed with it but as I said before, my job tonight was to try and win for West Ham and to put the best team out I could to give me that chance.

“I was really disappointed with what I saw and what I was told and there’ll be people that are disappointed with that and I get that totally.”

🗣 “My job is to try and pick the best team that gives me the best chance at West Ham and Kurt was part of that team.” David Moyes explains his decision to play Kurt Zouma against Watford whilst the club investigates the player pic.twitter.com/vdMYeph4xH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 9, 2022

