David Moyes blames Premier League schedule following Leeds loss

David Moyes disapproves of Premier League schedule adjustments following Leeds loss

While nobody would expect anything less from David Moyes, his frustrations with West Ham’s loss to Leeds were apparent in a post-match interview with Sky Sports.

Moyes was asked how he felt about his side’s loss and responded in his typical fashion.

“Well, you don’t expect me to feel good about it do you?”

While Moyes wasn’t happy with the game, he was happy with his players, claiming that the schedule was a big part in their loss.

𝑯𝑨𝑻𝑻𝑹𝑰𝑪𝑲 𝑯𝑬𝑹𝑶 🔥 Jack Harrison the star of the show helping Leeds United to a HUGE win against West Ham pic.twitter.com/yGig8cX7Tt — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 16, 2022

“No, not in a performance like that but I have to give a lot of credit to our players because you know they play Leeds United one Sunday, then another Sunday and the Premier League game in between it, really difficult.

“Leeds didn’t have a game, we did. Is it an excuse? Yeah, a little bit, but I think it is a fair one.”

Quality opposition

Leeds in particular seemed to be a big part of the busy schedule issue due to their intensity.

“Today it caught up on us because, obviously, the people who play against Leeds United will know the intensity you need to play.”

🗣 “When you play one Sunday, then another Sunday and the Premier League put a game in between it, Leeds United didn’t have a game and we did. Is it an excuse? Yeah a little bit.” David Moyes felt it was unfair that West Ham played a PL game midweek when Leeds did not pic.twitter.com/kMcCbHQjkl — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 16, 2022

Moyes continued to praise the calibre of the Leeds side but couldn’t help but point to how his team could have played better with more energy.

“Most teams are glad to get the game out of the way when you play Leeds. We were in the cup last week, we got through and we’re pleased we did.

“We had them in the league as well, which was correct but then the Premier League stuck a game in between so it made it very difficult for us to have the energy to play as well as we would have liked to have done today.”

For the next story, click here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: David Moyes, West Ham