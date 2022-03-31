David Beckham praises ‘perfectly set up’ Qatar World Cup

David Beckham continues promoting Qatar World Cup by praising the winter schedule.

With reports that David Beckham is getting £150m for his ambassador role for the Qatar World Cup, it will come as no surprise that he only has positive things to say about the unusual time of the year when the event will take place.

Considering the sweltering heat that the country deals with in the summertime, November and December should offer kinder conditions for a World Cup held in that part of the world, with Beckham even claiming that he’s a fan of the new timing, especially for Premier League players.

“I know that coming off any tournament, you’re going into a gruelling season in the premiership,” said Beckham.

“The premiership is one of the toughest leagues in the world and we always went into these tournaments… not perfect.

“It’s not an excuse, it’s just fact. You come off that season and it’s tough to recover in a few weeks, to then go into one of the biggest sporting events in the world for any player.”

Mid-Season

While Beckham claims that it might be difficult to come off a tough season and recover in a few weeks, the reality of the mid-season tournament could have the opposite effect on the rest of the Premier League season, with half of a season remaining after the players come back.

🗣 “This is perfectly set up for the players.” David Beckham shares his thoughts on the Qatar World Cup, with it being the first time it takes place in the middle of the season in Novermber pic.twitter.com/bNFUlG0dfp — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 30, 2022

While rescheduling would always have certain pros and cons, Beckham claims that the timeline should promote the best tournament possible.

“This is perfectly set up for the players.

“I’m excited for the players because I know they’re going to be mid-season, they’re all going to be healthy, hopefully, they’re all going to be fit, none of them are going to be tired so it’s the perfect set-up for them.”

