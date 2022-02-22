Darren Bent warns Mauricio Pochettino off going to Real Madrid

Darren Bent doesn’t believe that Mauricio Pochettino should leave PSG, where he should be winning trophies, for Real Madrid

While Real Madrid is a dream club for managers and players alike, Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t seem to be one that will get Madrid to the world-class level that they need to be, in Darren Bent’s opinion.

Bent doesn’t believe that Pochettino is doing anything particularly impressive with PSG and that, considering this, a move to the Spanish side might seem like a bad idea when he could still prove himself at PSG.

“If you want to stack up the trophies then you stay where you are because PSG should win everything in French football but they don’t,” said Bent on talkSPORT.

With Real Madrid looking like a tougher challenge in a less forgiving environment, Bent extended his warning for Pochettino to avoid the move.

“For Pochettino and Real Madrid, I can understand that kind of love affair but it’s a big job. Wherever he goes it’s big pressure, big jobs.

“We’ve seen managers go to Real Madrid, be successful and still be sacked because they’re ruthless as well.”

🇫🇷 “If Pochettino wants to stack up the trophies then he should stay at #PSG!” 🤨 “But it has to get to a point for Poch where he has to deliver! He can’t always be on the cusp of being world class.”@DarrenBent slams Pochettino for not delivering or being world class yet. 🌍 pic.twitter.com/liiLcsor6S — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 22, 2022

“You’ve got to start delivering”

Bent definitely doesn’t believe that Pochettino is performing to the level that people claim he’s capable of. If Bent is to believe that Pochetinno is world-class then he thinks he needs to up his standards.

“Pochettino at the minute, it’s going to have to get to a point where a lot of people that say they like Pochettino say that he can become a world-class manager but there’s got to be a point where that stops and it’s got to be like, you’ve got to start delivering.

“It just can’t always be, eventually, he’s going to be world-class. He’s on the cusp of that bracket but at some stage he’s got to put up shop and go, ‘Right, I’m here. I’ve arrived.’ It can’t keep being that he should win it soon.”

