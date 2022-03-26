Darren Bent describes Gareth Bale as ‘superstar signing’ that Newcastle are looking for

Could Newcastle be the perfect club for Gareth Bale?

A spectacular performance for Wales in their recent World Cup qualifier against Austria saw a resurgence in Gareth Bale support and speculation.

Since his days in Madrid are numbered, Bale will have to prepare to move to a club where he may be receiving a bit of a pay cut but his performances for his country should take some of the sting out of whatever offer he receives.

“He’s incredible, Gareth Bale, but we’ve seen him do it time and time again,” said Darren Bent while describing his recent performance on talkSPORT.

“Gareth Bale was incredible, that free kick… he’s got that.”

It’s no surprise that Bale hasn’t fared as well at club level but Bent thinks that his abilities are undermined by the sour situation he found himself in with the Spanish club.

“We’ve seen him do it countless times for Real Madrid but it’s like chalk and cheese because you watch him for Real Madrid and I think he gets totally disrespected, when you look at what he’s achieved in his career.

“For Wales he’s happy to be there, he looks like one of the lads whereas at Real Madrid it just looks like he doesn’t fit in anymore… and I get it.”

Big money contract

While expectations might be high for the Welsh star on what sort of money he can expect to make in a new role, Bent believes Bale will understand that a pay decrease is inevitable.

“He will know he’s not going to get that (current pay), he’s clever enough to understand that.”

One club that could bring decent money to the table and would likely be happy with a big name signing like Bale is Newcastle. A signing that Darren Bent seems to approve of even if it does come with some warnings and concerns.

“That’s the superstar signing that you’re looking for.

“I think they’d be happy with it. He did ok at Spurs, I don’t want to say that he was poor at Spurs the second time around.

“Getting Gareth Bale, on paper, looks like a star studded signing but you can’t get Gareth Bale week in, week out at the level that you’re expecting.”

