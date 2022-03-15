Gary Neville predicts how much time Cristiano Ronaldo has left in football

Gary Neville thinks Cristiano Ronaldo has a little bit left in the tank…

In what has been a long and fruitful career so far, Cristiano Ronaldo has seen some amazing achievements but Gary Neville believes that his longevity to keep doing so might be one of his most impressive.

Neville views the 37-year-old as being a top talent that doesn’t look like he’ll slow down any time soon.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he carried on playing till he was 40,” said Neville on Sky Sports.

“We saw Tom Brady come out of retirement yesterday and one of the great things about these players is longevity. The idea that they can go on longer and further and still play at the highest level.”

Cristiano Ronaldo gifts his hat-trick shirt to Tom Brady’s son 🐐 pic.twitter.com/nMoGJe0ptH — utdreport (@utdreport) March 13, 2022

Remaining at the top.

There may be a lot of speculation over Ronaldo’s future at United but even if he does leave, Neville doesn’t see it being the last stage of the striker’s career.

“You look at the clubs he’s played for, the leagues he’s played in, the way he’s demonstrated his skill all over Europe and the world… It wouldn’t surprise me if there was another story beyond Manchester.”

Remaining a player and performing at the highest level are two very different things, however, and Neville doesn’t see Ronaldo moving to a league that could pay well but fail to deliver top-flight competition.

“I think I see him playing in the top leagues for another two/three years and it wouldn’t surprise me if he gets to a thousand goals.”

Ronaldo. Greatest goal scorer of all time 🔥 🚀 header to complete his hatrick 👏#MNUTOT pic.twitter.com/QLtOIPsRL0 — Rezzil ® (@rezzil) March 12, 2022

“That spring…”

Jamie Carragher was also present for the discussion and saw aerial battles as an area where Ronaldo has really stood out and continues to do so.

While Carragher might not have been as prolific as Ronaldo is in the air, he found that his own ability to leap diminished in later years.

“I wasn’t the tallest but I had a decent spring and the thing I found towards the end of my career was that wasn’t there… To be doing that at 37…”