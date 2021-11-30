Claudio Ranieri believes his success at Chelsea lost him his job

Claudio Ranieri’s time at Chelsea

Before Chelsea’s current dominance and even before their large influx of cash, there was Claudio Ranieri.

And as he prepares to face his old side, Ranieri reflected on his Chelsea side’s win against Liverpool, and believes that was the most important he had with the side.

“I think so because, for this reason, Roman bought Chelsea because we went into the Champions League.

“For him, it was very important to take a team who was in Champions League, and it changed the future of Chelsea for everybody at the club.”

Here’s how Claudio Ranieri greeted his former player N’Golo Kante before Leicester v Chelsea at the weekend 😂pic.twitter.com/BrpqyRze1X — 98FM Sport (@98FMsport) January 17, 2017

Despite this win being important for the club, Ranieri knew it might not be as good for him at the time.

“If I remember well, the sporting director called me and told me ‘Claudio, we sold the club’ and I said to him, ‘ok, me and you are the first who go home.’

“He said to me, ‘why’? New owners change everything ”

Ranieri believes that he had a good impact at Chelsea and thinks he helped build a foundation for what was to come. Two players came to his mind as remembered his legacy.

“I think I built a very good foundation because also I bought Petr Cech and Arjen Robben without training them but during the season I bought them and I think I built a very good foundation.”

🗣 “It changed the story of Chelsea” Claudio Ranieri on Roman Abramovich’s takeover 👇 📲 Check out @SkySportsRetro for more throwback clipspic.twitter.com/YfohFYn7Wu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 8, 2021

Current Opposition.

There are two people who have been pivotal in creating the Chelsea side that he will soon face and Ranieri believes they have done an excellent job.

“It’s fantastic. I think Frank Lampard make a very good club and (Thomas) Tuchel make better from the beginning. He’s a very practical man.

“He arrived and won the Champions League and now he’s working to win the Premier League and now in February, if I remember well there is a club World Cup and they try to win again then I wish him and Chelsea all the best.”

Despite giving high praise to Tuchel, Ranieri still didn’t give his predictions on who could win the Premier League this year.

“I don’t know who are the favourites for Premier League titles, I don’t know but it should be a very good battle until the end. I don’t give a name, I am not a magician.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, Premier League, Ranieri, Tuchel