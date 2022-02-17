Christian Pulisic reveals mentality issues he had while struggling with leg injury

Christian Pulisic reveals how his mindset around dealing with his hamstring injury.

Christian Pulisic has been enjoying a promising career with Chelsea and continues to show what he is capable of on a regular basis but injury concerns have already taken quite a chunk of the young players’ career in blue.

While speaking in an interview on Chelsea’s website, Pulisic revealed how injuries have been the biggest issue in his career so far.

“The toughest hurdle in my career so far I’d say would be the injuries that I have had the last two seasons.

“The one that was really tough was the one just before the lockdown.”

Catching up with Christian! 🇺🇸 Like A Pro. ⤵️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 17, 2022

The mentality

While most Chelsea fans would have been hoping that Pulisic was rushing to get back from his hamstring injury, he claimed that the mentality of trying to rush a return to the pitch wasn’t serving him well.

“During that time I think patience was also really important. I think I told myself, ‘by this game I need to be back playing’ and when I just had that in my head that I need to be back by this moment, it wasn’t giving me the right clarity and the right mindset to make sure and say, ‘you know what, get myself 100% right.’

“I learned a lot about myself that way and just finding the right time and just knowing the time will come. It all worked out and happened for a reason.”

Pulisic is now back and healthy, still appearing in top form since his recovery and claims that his mentality in other areas has improved massively over his time at the club.

“What’s been a big part of my career is making myself uncomfortable, putting myself in situations that I’m maybe not the best in or something that I’m not particularly good at and working at that.”

While Premier League hopes aren’t looking great for Chelsea at this point, the FA Cup and the Champions League are still to competitions that Pulisic will hope to impress in.

I asked Christian Pulisic about his injury and playing false 9 after his first start for Chelsea for a few months. #CFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/OLKmyOMdfr — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) November 24, 2021

