Christian Eriksen explains why he wanted to play for Brentford

Christian Eriksen reveals why Brentford was a good fit for his return to football

At a point where Christian Eriksen was on top of his game, it came as a shock to many when he collapsed while playing for Denmark at their first Euro 2020 match.

Eriksen is now looking to get back to form and test whether he can get back to where he was.

“I ended up in a situation where I was without a club,” said Eriksen on Brentford’s YouTube channel.

“I had to do a lot of tests to get to where I am today, to get the approval from the doctors to say I could play again without risks.”

Brentford might have seemed like an unusual choice for Eriksen to make his return but he does have a link to the club, with manager Thomas Frank having coached his fellow countryman when he was with the Danish youth team.

“To pick Brentford, I spoke to Thomas, the coach, a few times and had a feeling.”

“It’s in London, for my family, it’s a good place to be and they play in the Premier League and for me, for the next four months or five months to get up to level, to get to show who I am, that I’m a football player, I think that was the best option.

“Luckily they agreed to it so yeah, it was a perfect mix so far.”

Never again.

Eriksen’s decision to return to football might have seemed like an unusual one as he was against doing so immediately after the incident but he claims he did a 180 fairly soon afterwards.

“Two days later,” he replied when asked how long it took him to change his mind.

“It was in the moment and I recognised what happened to me later on in that night and the next few days of what was really going on.

“Then all the tests started, all the knowledge started to come in and all the questions were being asked…

“Then, afterwards, it slowly took off in a way that, if you can do a program with tests and a doctor, then I could slowly get back to playing football.”

