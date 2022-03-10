Chelsea statement claims the club seek lighter sanctions

Chelsea’s statement on Roman Abramovich sanctions reveals that the club will seek an easing of consequences for the club.

Chelsea look likely to suffer quite a lot from sanctions placed on owner Roman Abramovich. While the club understands the situation and understands why consequences were bound to follow, it is clear that the UK Government are providing the club certain allowances to resume operations.

The issue is that the allowances don’t seem to be enough for the London club with plenty of concerns as the situation goes on. From players’ contract renewals to ticket sales the club and the fans alike are suffering.

The club released the following statement which ensured fans that things would remain as normal for now but that the club would seek to deal with the sanctions as soon as possible.

Statement from Chelsea Football Club. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 10, 2022

The Statement

“By virtue of his 100 per cent ownership of Chelsea FC plc and affiliated entities, Chelsea FC would normally be subject to the same sanctions regime as Mr Abramovich,” read the statement.

“However, the UK Government has issued a general licence that permits Chelsea FC to continue certain activities.

“We will fulfil our men’s and women’s team fixtures today against Norwich and West Ham, respectively, and intend to engage in discussions with the UK Government regarding the scope of the licence. This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the Club to operate as normal as possible. We will also be seeking guidance from the UK Government on the impact of these measures on the Chelsea Foundation and its important work in our communities.

“The Club will update further when it is appropriate to do so.”

While it could be a while before the club are willing to comment again, it is likely that the staff and players will be bombarded with questions over the coming days.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, roman abramovich