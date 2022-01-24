Chelsea legend breaks down Romelu Lukaku’s performance issues

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink on what Romelu Lukaku needs to do to get more goals.

Chelsea legend, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, thinks he knows where Romelu Lukaku’s lack of goals stems from and has some suggestions on how to fix the issue.

Hasselbaink claims that Lukaku’s main issue comes from a lack of depth to his attacking game, which could be down to laziness or lack of fitness.

“He makes one movement and that’s it. He doesn’t make two movements consecutively.

“That’s what you need to do to get free, especially when you’re playing against Premier League defenders.

“The really good strikers, they make three movements to get that yard free. He doesn’t do that enough.”

Fitness and form

Lukaku’s fitness could come into question in this situation as injuries have kept him out of the squad throughout the year but Hasselbaink also thinks that it could just take a goal or two to bring back Lukaku’s form.

“That might be that he’s not 100% fit yet and it looks like he’s not 100% fit yet and it might also be that he needs a goal to just lift him up and to do all those things.”

“I think he needs to work on more fitness, more runs and he needs to do more off the ball.”

While the question of how often to play Lukaku now arises, Hasselbaink believes that he needs to keep playing to have as much of a chance at getting goals as is possible.

“I would play him every match, he needs goals, he needs goals to feel better.”

Roy Keane

Roy Keane, who was also on Sky Sports at the time, wasn’t too sure about the confidence issue for a player with a record like Lukaku’s.

“It’s amazing, we talk about a player of his quality, the CV he’s got and we’re saying he might be lacking a bit of confidence.

“He’s a human being and he probably does need a goal but he’d also go back to the basics… he’s stopped even doing the basics.”

For more Chelsea stories read, Chelsea legend Petr Cech reveals the moment he knew he had to retire next.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, romelu lukaku