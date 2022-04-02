Chelsea fans protest controversial Rickett family interest

Chelsea fans protest Rickett family bid while cheering Roman Abramovich’s name.

While Roman Abramovich’s involvement with Chelsea is ending due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Chelsea fans seem to have more support for the Russian oligarch than they do for the Rickett family.

With controversy surrounding the Rickett family due to accusations of bigotry and Islamophobia, a #noricketts campaign has taken off as fans voice their discontent at the potential owners with the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust also expressing doubts about the Ricketts.

The Trust claims that its membership ‘neither supports nor has confidence in’ the Ricketts family who are among the four remaining bidders looking to buy Chelsea.

The sentiments of the trust were definitely shared by supporters who gathered ahead of Chelsea’s 3 o’clock clash with Brentford to chant, “Fuck off the Ricketts, you’re not wanted here.”

Thomas Tuchel has been receiving plenty of praise for how he has been managing his side throughout this tough period of uncertainty but revealed that he couldn’t say much about potential new owners.

“I’m not sure if I could even tell you the names of the consortiums and new bidders but it’s my information that it’s down to four and in the next weeks, coming weeks, there should be further talks and negotiations.”

When asked if any of the bidders had asked to meet with him yet, Tuchel revealed that they hadn’t and joked that it might not be the best idea, saying, “I’m not sure they want to and I’m not sure if I should.”

Tuchel instead maintained that he’s focusing on what he’s doing and leaving the other matter till he has to deal with them could be the best decision. While controversy around the Ricketts prevails, Tuchel could be right to avoid getting involved.

“I’m not sure if it’s a good idea or a bad idea or whatever.

“Maybe it’s best to be involved, if I’m involved, as late as possible.”

