Chelsea’s assistant manager provides Thomas Tuchel update

With Thomas Tuchel missing due to Covid regulations, Arno Michels took charge of Chelsea in their FA Cup victory against Plymouth

While Chelsea’s performance was far from perfect against Plymouth, an abundance of chances and a spot in the next round of the FA cup should be enough to keep Thomas Tuchel happy.

Tuchel was missing from the close-fought match as he had to self-isolate following a positive Covid-19 test. While he wasn’t present, Chelsea’s assistant manager, Arno Michels, explained that Tuchel hadn’t been left idle.

“We stayed in touch with him (Thomas Tuchel) the whole game. He was involved in the preparation and everything was clear, what we wanted to do. We stayed in touch the whole time. We’re good.”

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for Covid-19. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 5, 2022

Too close for comfort

Chelsea would have been hoping for a clearer victory against a side that are in eighth place in League One but Michels seemed happy enough that his side were through.

“We had 60 minutes where it could’ve been 3-1. We were a little unlucky with the crossbar and we scored, more or less, an own goal.

“That gave us some difficulty but the most important thing in the FA Cup is to go through and that’s what we did.”

The big question that followed for Michels, however, was how soon would Tuchel be out of isolation and would he be back for Chelsea’s club world cup match on Wednesday.

“First of all, I do not exactly know what the situation is with Thomas when he will be back.

“He has to follow the government rules and is in self-isolation, so we are looking forward to the next days.”

