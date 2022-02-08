Cesar Azpilicueta avoids discussing his future at Chelsea following Barcelona speculation

With Cesar Azpilicueta’s future at Chelsea coming into question, the club’s captain made sure to avoid answering questions relating to rumours of a Barcelona transfer.

Chelsea’s captain, Cesar Azpilicueta, decided to avoid questions surrounding a potential move to Barcelona.

Speculation of a Barcelona move became widespread when transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano discussed the option in January. He did, however, bring the discussions back to the forefront while speaking on his podcast, Here we Go.

“Azpilicueta, there is a proposal on the table from Barca and he is really attracted,” said Romano on his podcast.

“But there’s still no official confirmation from the player to Chelsea. At the moment it’s still not 100% decided, but of course, Barca are frontrunners.”

Azpilicueta dismisses the questions

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Chelsea’s club world cup games, Azpilicueta opted to avoid the questions about his future, claiming instead that he was focused on winning the matches that were ahead of him.

“My future is not the most important thing right now, of course, my main target is to win the trophy.

“Then we will see if we have time for my future but I think we all try to create our own history in the history of the club.”

Azpilicueta claimed that his prime incentive at this point in time was to add to the wide array of trophies won by Chelsea through the years, with a Club World Cup trophy being one in particular that he was interested in.

“Through the years we have seen many many world-class players, managers, everybody in the club that tried to help to increase the trophy cabinet of this club. We are part of it and when the time arrives we want to make the most of it.

“Now it’s true that we have our own opportunity to create history in the club by winning a trophy that hasn’t been won in Chelsea and hopefully we are the ones that do it.”

Further questioning

His comments didn’t prevent another reporter from asking him another question about his future, a question that he didn’t seem to appreciate as much the second time around.

“I’m not going to speak about my future. We are, right now, one day before the semi-final of the tournament.

“I arrived in London in 2012 and my kids were born in London. You know how I feel about Chelsea but I’m not going to comment on that.”

