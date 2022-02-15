Celtic boss claims Irish influence makes it one of ‘the great clubs’

Celtic’s manager, Ange Postecoglu believes that its Irish history makes it one of the great clubs.

Ange Postecoglu hasn’t been at Celtic long but appreciates what makes the club with Irish heritage special.

While Australia may seem like it’s too far away from Scotland to garner much attention, Postecoglu claims that his prior knowledge of the club before heading over to Scotland only added to the affinity he has for Celtic.

He even went as far as to call the Glasgow side one of ‘the great clubs.’

“I found a real sort of affinity with the club, and obviously we all know the club really well,” said Postecoglu when speaking to Australian outlet, Stan Sports. “I think we, maybe, surprise people over here at the beginning.”

“We seem like we’re a million miles away and almost as I said a couple of times on another planet. You know we’ve always been more than aware of the great clubs around the world. Celtic’s one of them.”

Relating to the club

Being a club that’s largely been influenced by its Irish history, Celtic’s history wasn’t lost on Postecoglu.

“Their whole background and why the actual club was formed, to feed poor Irish immigrants, there was a purpose behind this club that stayed with it right to this day.”

Postecoglu believes that his own history as an immigrant in Australia played a massive part in how he relates with the club.

“For me, that resonates obviously strongly being an immigrant in our own country. South Melbourne, Hellas, Melbourne Croatia, Sydney Croatia, all these clubs were set up the same way.

“They weren’t set up solely to be football clubs, they were set up to help people adjust to life in their new land.”

