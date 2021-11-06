Carragher slams Neville’s logic on United keeping Solskjaer

Gary Neville gives his take

Gary Neville has explained why he doesn’t expect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be replaced at this point but Jamie Carragher couldn’t hold back from responding despite not being in the studio.

Micah Richards asked Neville if there were better managers out there for United but Neville responded that a better manager on paper might not do a good job at United.

“I thought Jose Mourinho was a better manager than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, I thought Louis Van Gaal was, David Moyes was.

“They’ve all had better pedigrees than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has finished second in the league and has gained position so there’s no science to that question Micah.”

Carragher slams Neville’s logic

Neville seemed to go with the logic that quality managers having failed is the reason the board are hesitant to sack Solskjaer.

“There are better managers, of course, there are better managers in terms of credentials and on paper but the confusion that exists at this club at this moment in time is they’ve gone for two managers previously that have world-class credentials and that shouldn’t stop them doing it again.

“I think that’s where the confusion or the hesitancy comes from the board that they’ve been down this route of bringing in a Mourinho before so they wouldn’t bring in a Conte cause they’d be burnt by that.”

Carragher was not impressed by this logic and since he wasn’t in the studio, he took to Twitter to make sure Neville knew what he thought.

“What a load of nonsense it is that because Jose/LVG failed at #ManUtd they shouldn’t look for a better manager.”

