Benjamin Mendy faces new allegation of attempted rape

Man City defender Benjamin Mendy is now facing a new allegation of attempted rape.

Benjamin Mendy’s list of alleged offences continues to grow as he appeared in court to face a new allegation of attempted rape.

The French and Man City defender now faces nine charges, including seven counts of rape.

Mendy appeared at court, where the judge Patrick Thompson set the official trial date for the 25th of July, while his next court date is set for March 11th. The judge also ruled that the new charge could be reported.

The 27-year-old denies all the allegations made against him and was granted bail earlier this month after being held in custody for five months.

He was ordered to stay at his home address, not to contact any complainant and to surrender his passport after being held at Her Majesty’s Prison Manchester.

The judge was also eager to have the matter dealt with in a timely manner.

“It’s not fair on the complainants and not fair on the defendants,” said the judge, per PA Media reports.

“I’m conscious of the fact that the complainants have already suffered significant delay.

“Say, for example, Mr Mendy, his career is on hold. Everyone has got to understand Mr Mendy can’t go to work. This matter needs to be tried.”

Mendy’s co-defendant, Louis Saha Matturie, is accused of 10 offences, involving seven women, including seven counts of rape relating to five of the women and three accounts of sexual assault.

Club Statement

While Mendy has not been removed from his Manchester club as of yet, the club currently have him suspended, pending the investigation.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is, therefore, unable to make further comment until that process is complete.”

Premier League champions Man City spent a reported £49.2million signing Mendy from French side, Monaco in 2017.

