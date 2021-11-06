“Back to what we can be” – Ole’s plans after City loss

Ole on City loss

After losing 2-0 to City in the Manchester derby, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that the scoreline wasn’t the only disappointment for him.

“It’s very disappointing and of course, it feels like after last week we’ve made a step or two forward.

“Results-wise, it’s a big step backwards but it’s probably, for me, it’s a way of losing that we don’t like.

“You know when you lose a game against a good team you want to see a better Man United team than that.”

🗣 “Eric Bailly felt he had to go for it – with catastrophic results” Manchester City go ahead early against Manchester United thanks to an own goal… 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports PL

📲 #MUNMCI blog 👉 https://t.co/umdg3ueH0l pic.twitter.com/giYJNGallo — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2021

The own goal

Another element of the performance that annoyed Solskjaer was the early own goal conceded by Eric Bailly but Solskjaer knows that even at that, they were outclassed by City.

“Of course when you concede the first goal as early as you do in an unfortunate way it makes all of the game a lot more difficult.

“We needed to be more front foot, aggressive up there but then we’re playing against a very good team that made it very hard for us to do that.

“Then when we had the ball they pressed us really well, we couldn’t get the angles that we knew we had to get or the quality that we knew we had to get so we never got to the level that we need to be at to win against good teams.”

🗣”If Ole walked in here now I’d grab him and say why are you playing Fred!” Roy Keane gets very animated at the studio as he can’t hide his frustrations after Manchester United’s loss pic.twitter.com/NPikt6hr2o — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 6, 2021

Turn it around

Solskjaer was then asked the all-important question that seems to be asked of him a lot lately. How can he get his side back on track?

“Yeah, definitely and you’re right, back to where we should be for me it’s about back to what we started to look like.

“We started to look like a proper team, we started to look on the front foot. A team that i like to see.

“Then we’ve had three or four disappointing weak spells and yeah the Tottenham performance was good but it’s not what we want to look like.”

The results are only the tip of the iceberg for Solskjaer but even in the positive ones he’s had recently, the style of play hasn’t been to his liking.

“We want to be on the front foot, we want to be more aggressive, of course, but unfortunately we’ve had to try to get a few results. We’ve got a few good results. Atalanta, Tottenham and today was a big step back.”

🗣”It’s very difficult to talk now. Being one nil down was hard, David kept us in the game.” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is lost for words and knows that Manchester United played badly in the first half pic.twitter.com/IQ3fyY4hhM — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 6, 2021

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ole, United