“This is not our fault and I can’t accept this” – Antonio Conte won’t take Uefa’s decision on Spurs lightly

Antonio Conte slams unfair decision by Uefa to remove Spurs from the Europa League because of Covid cases.

Antonio Conte definitely wasn’t able to see any upside in Spurs elimination from the Europa League by UEFA.

After being asked in a press conference if a bit of a reduction in the matches his side would need to play could at least serve as a break for Spurs, Conte said he couldn’t see it that way.

Even though a timetable break may seem necessary to some managers struggling with positive Covid cases, Conte viewed the situation as being the wrong one as their inability to play is not through their own fault.

He said: “Nothing positive, no. For sure, this is an incredible decision. This decision is not fair also because the world knows we are facing a big problem with Covid.

“It’s not our fault because we had many many players with Covid and the government decided to stop our training session, our training centre.

“Honestly, for me, for the players and for the club, for our fans, it’s incredible the decision that Uefa wanted to take.

“It’s unfair for sure and we deserve to play the qualification but not in this way. It’s not our fault.”

OFFICIAL: UEFA rule that Tottenham forfeit their Europa Conference League fixture with Rennes. Postponed on December 9 due to COVID cases. The 3-0 loss means Spurs are out of the competition pic.twitter.com/BejjT1BGUe — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 20, 2021

The final decision

While the decision is not finalised yet, Conte is concerned that the reasoning for the decision could be a failure to understand what his side are going through.

“It’s not definitive, Uefa took this decision but then there is another step to confirm or not this incredible decision.

“Everybody knows the problem but this means someone doesn’t know very well.”

Conte is hopeful that Uefa will reconsider their verdict and make, what he believes to be, a “normal decision”.

“There is another step and we are confident in another step that they will make a normal decision. Not a decision in our favour, a normal decision.

“We are very confident for the next step because, I repeat, we deserve to play the qualification on the pitch, not in court.”

Supposing the decision doesn’t change, Conte isn’t likely to take it lightly.

“This is not our fault and I can’t accept this. I’m very disappointed with Uefa for this decision.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: antonio conte, Spurs, uefa