Antonio Conte expects a quiet transfer window for Spurs

Antonio Conte’s faith in Spurs players

With a busy month ahead, Antonio Conte believes that the transfer window feels quite far away.

And while he still has some time to see what players suit his vision for the club, he doesn’t see his side making many transfers in the upcoming window, deciding instead to keep faith in his current players.

“I think January is very far and we have to be very concentrated on this month,” he said.

“This month, we’ll play many games and we need to move up the table and to get points. For us, it’s very important to stay close to the teams that stay ahead of us.

“January is very far and I’m totally focused on the team to get the best out of my players and also to make the right evaluations on the whole squad and then we’ll see what happens.”

Despite a dismal spell from Spurs before his appointment, Conte is offering his current squad of players his full support for the time being.

“I need all players and I count on all players, I trust in these players and we’re working well.

“I know it’s not easy when you come in during the season to bring your philosophy, to bring your idea but the players are showing me a great availability and this is very important but with time, we’ll improve in every aspect.”

#THFC endured an embarrassing night in Slovenia as they were beaten 2-1 by the lowest-ranked team in the Europa Conference League. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 25, 2021

Avoiding mid-table finish

Conte was very honest when discussing where Spurs are at the moment and said that since their current level isn’t that high, their goal is to finish the season above a mid-table spot.

“At the moment my only thoughts are about getting the best out of my players.

“At this moment there is only this and I have found a group of players that want to improve the level and for sure we need to improve the level if we want to fight for something important.

“To know at the moment the level is not so high, I think is honest but I think it can give us more desire and will to work.

“I think this is the only reason we have this season to try to be competitive or to look high and not mid-table.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: antonio conte, Spurs