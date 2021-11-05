“Maybe it’s the best in the world,” – Conte’s favourite aspect of Spurs

Antonio Conte has finally arrived in Spurs and after a 3-2 victory over Vitesse, has shared some aspects of the club he loves and some that need improvement.

Conte is already full of praise for his new club but unfortunately, it isn’t for their performances on the pitch. While Conte is happy that this is something he can help them change over time, the grounds seem to be what really impress the new manager.

“For sure this club has great potential. I was enthusiastic about the stadium, about the training ground. I think maybe in the world, I don’t know if another club has this availability.”

While the facilities have impressed Conte, he is also excited to prove that the management were right to put their faith in him.

“I accepted to come here because I know that here I can work in the way I like.

“The club is a top club and I want to repay the club about the trust they showed me and of course, now we have to focus on the pitch. On the football aspect.”

Despite experience with some top teams and even one of London’s more successful sides, Conte really praised the new grounds saying they may the best out there.

“The club, with the stadium, with the training ground, for me, is the best. Maybe it’s the best in the world because I have never seen this type of situation.”

What’s next?

Conte knows he has to get the fans on his side and is eager to work with the team to do so. After his predecessor’s quick departure. Conte also knew to ask for patience to let him find his feet with the side, especially with the upcoming international break slowing things down.

“The players and I, we should work a lot so we want to improve the football aspect. I think the support, the fans also tonight showed they deserve this.

“I have just arrived, only two days. In one day I have to prepare the game against Everton and then many players have to go with the national team.

“We need time, we need time to work… This team and I, we need to work together to bring them my idea of football and to work on the tactical aspect, the physical aspect, to know them much better than now and this is the only aspect that I’m a bit scared.”

