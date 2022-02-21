Antonio Conte gives praise to ‘world class’ Harry Kane

Antonio Conte praises Harry Kane’s Spurs performance as ‘outstanding’

Antonio Conte has had a rocky enough start with his Spurs side but with two goals from Harry Kane in their win over Man City, he had a lot to be happy about.

“Harry, I think to speak about the performance of Harry what I have to tell about him, he was outstanding,” said Conte after the match.

Conte was asked if Kane was the best striker he’s had the opportunity to manage and while he answer that directly, he did give praise to the ‘world-class’ striker.

“With Harry, for sure we’re talking about a world-class striker and he’s working very well.

“I think he’s also improving the physical aspect and I’m working with him.

“This also becomes a point of reference for us, (for him) to become more of a striker because sometimes in the past he liked to go outside of the box to play but he’s very good also at doing this.”

The reaction from Antonio Conte after Harry Kane scored the winner>>> (via @SpursOfficial)pic.twitter.com/F8D26IhQc7 — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 19, 2022

The win

Conte’s hard work seems to be paying off after that showing as his side put up against City and while Kane was important in the last game, player development is his key objective for the current season.

“My aspiration is to arrive at the end of the season and to see every single player improve after the work that our team are doing.

“It means that our team is going in the right direction and is going to be more competitive to try to fight for something important.”

Title contention wasn’t expected of Conte as he stepped in halfway through the season but defeating what seemed to be an unstoppable Man City side that had been in form for quite some time might mean he’s found his footing at the club.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: antonio conte, harry kane