Rangers’ manager and board heap praise on Aaron Ramsey

Rangers seemed to shock everybody when they pulled off the signing of Aaron Ramsey.

Considering his lack of playing time with Italian giants Juventus, Aaron Ramsey stepping away from the club didn’t come as that much of a surprise.

What did surprise fans was the decision for Ramsey to play in Scotland instead of the Premier League.

Rangers manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, was definitely delighted with the top signing and gave particular praise to the board for pulling off the move.

“As soon as it was mooted as a possibility, I was really keen for us to try everything to get the deal done and huge credit must go to Ross (Wilson, Sporting Director) and the board for the work they have put in on this,” said Van Bronckhorst.

Morning 😁 📺 Behind-the-scenes video from the signing of @aaronramsey dropping later today, exclusively on RangersTV. 👉 Subscribe To RTV: https://t.co/nLczsr4udJ pic.twitter.com/Rc9ziekD1P — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) February 1, 2022

Support from Juventus

Following such a level of praise from the manager, Wilson also added to his praise for Ramsey as he believes he will bring a lot to the table.

“We see Aaron as a leader, a quality player and a wonderful character to bring into our club. I’ve admired his career since his emergence at Cardiff and across Arsenal, Juventus and with Wales,” said Wilson.

While Wilson received plenty of support from van Bronckhorst, he himself was full of praise for Juventus for being so supportive in the process.

“I am thankful to Juventus for their professional approach and discretion. Juventus and Aaron had many significant offers from elsewhere and we are delighted that he has chosen Rangers.

“Any agreement we reach has to be within our normal wage model and Aaron’s desire to play here has enabled us to achieve this with Juventus’s cooperation.”

🗣️ Giovanni van Bronckhorst on @aaronramsey. 📺 Check out our exclusive interview with Ramsey on RangersTV: https://t.co/6u4whgBGpL pic.twitter.com/txOZIqk29h — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) January 31, 2022

