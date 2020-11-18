Ozil hasn’t played for the German team since 2018.

Mesut Ozil has had a dig at his former national side Germany and their coach Joachim Low after they lost 6-0 to Spain in their UEFA nations league clash yesterday.

The shock result led to many questioning Germany’s defending, but Ozil feels that he may have the answer to the defensive sorrows of Die Mannschaft.

Jerome Boateng was one of the three players (alongside Thomas Muller and Mats Hummels) that Joachim Low said were no longer part of his plans in 2019.

As the trio didn’t fit his vision for the team’s future. A decision that many disagreed with at the time, and still do.

Ozil himself, famously retired from the German national team in 2018 claiming he was discriminated against for meeting with Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

And has been seen as a controversial figure by many from his time at Germany and Arsenal.

