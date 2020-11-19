Aston Villa and England star Grealish has responded to comparisons between himself and Paul Gascoigne.

Jack Grealish is relishing the recent comparisons between himself and legendary English playmaker Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne.

The 25-year-old is only five caps into his England career but has already been compared to Gascoigne based on his exciting style of play.

"As you get older, you learn you are a hero to a lot of people and you are a role model. I've got to take it in my stride, and I'm just loving my life."

Grealish was flattered to hearing the comparisons between himself and his childhood icon.

“I love Gazza I’ve watched his documentary on Netflix a million times,” Grealish said following England’s 4-0 victory over Iceland.

Grealish went on to say that “the biggest compliment” you can have is being told that “it’s a joy to watch you”.

The Villa captain has received a lot of praise for his creative, exciting style of play this season, but feels that it’s too early to compare him to Gascoigne.

“Them comparisons are far away, I haven’t played a tournament like he has. He thrived on the biggest stage and until I do that I can’t be compared to him”.

Grealish has already bagged himself four goals and five assists in the Premier League this season, leading to many questioning why it took Gareth Southgate this long to start him in the first place.

Grealish, like Gascoigne, is a man all too familiar with unpleasant headlines but feels that he has turned a new leaf since then.

“I think I’m now old enough and wise enough to handle that [pressure] now,” he said.

And the Aston Villa captain now seems to be happier both on and off the field.

“As you get older, you learn you are a hero to a lot of people and you are a role model. I’ve got to take it in my stride, and I’m just loving my life.”

