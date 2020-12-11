Zlatan Ibrahimovic – ‘I’ll keep going until I can’t anymore’

Despite being 39 years old, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has no plans to hang up his boots just yet.

The AC Milan striker is currently the leading goal scorer in the Serie A after scoring 10 goals in eight games, ahead of Juventus’ Cristiano Ronaldo and Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku.

AC Milan are first in the Serie A table after 10 games and are four points ahead of second-placed Sassuolo, with a game in hand.

The former Sweden international has been crucial in his side’s success so far and is adamant that he will continue his career as a professional footballer for as long as possible.

“I’ll keep going until I can’t do these things I’m doing. I just have to keep physically good and the rest will be solved by itself.

“We are in unbelievable form – we are doing great, we’re doing good. But still we haven’t won anything, we have to keep that in mind,” Ibrahimovic told BBC Sport.

‘It’s a different challenge’

Despite a successful season so far, AC Milan have struggled in recent years, having not won a Serie A title since 2011.

The Swedish striker won the Serie A with AC Milan during his first stint with the club and explained that he hoped to help bring the club back to its former glory this time around.

“The first time I came to Milan I came to a club fighting for the title, the second time I came it was in a situation to bring the club and the team back to the top where it belongs.

“It’s a different challenge, it’s a challenge I like, because when they say it’s too difficult, it’s almost impossible, that’s where I come in the picture and that’s where I feel alive.

“If I can succeed and if I’m able to do what I think I can do, the feedback is amazing, the feeling is amazing because it’s a bigger achievement than coming to a top team that is already top. I’m very motivated,” Ibrahimovic explained.

