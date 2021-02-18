Xavi admits desire to return to Barcelona after presidential election

Share and Enjoy !

Barcelona legend Xavi has admitted he would like to return to manage his old club in the future.

The Catalan giants have struggled in recent times under current manager Ronald Koeman and currently sit in third place in La Liga.

Barcelona also suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat to PSG at Camp Nou in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 encounter, all but ending hopes of progression in Europe’s top club tournament.

‘Of course I would like to be Barcelona’s head coach’

Xavi, who is currently the manager of Qatari club Al Sadd, admitted to FIFA’s official website that he would be honoured to one day manage Barcelona.

“Right now, I’m at Al Sadd and I’m doing well here. I’m at a big club in Asia, in Qatar. It’s the best team in Qatar.

“We’ll see what happens in the future. Everyone sees me as a Barcelona coach, and I really respect Barcelona and Koeman, the current head coach.

“I don’t want to hide the truth – of course I would like to be Barcelona’s head coach. I’ve said it many times.

“But I will always respect the presiding coach and the club. I wish them the best of course. I’ve been a Barcelona fan as long as I can remember.

“There’s an upcoming presidential election, so let’s see which candidate wins in roughly a month’s time.”

Xavi, who played over 700 times for Barcelona across all competitions, turned down a management role with the club last year over fears he was not yet experienced enough for the job.

While the Spaniard played down suggestions that he could soon replace Koeman as Barca manager, it is unlikely that the Dutchman will remain in the job for much longer if results do not improve.

The last Barcelona manager Quique Setien lasted just seven months in the job, following his dismissal after the disastrous 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in last year’s Champions League quarter-final.

