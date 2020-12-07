2022 Fifa World Cup European qualifying groups confirmed

The Republic of Ireland have been drawn in Group A of the European 2022 World Cup qualifiers, along with Portugal, Serbia, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.

Stephen Kenny’s men have their work cut out for them if they hope to make it to the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, taking on the 2016 European champions in the qualifiers.

📰 CONFIRMED: Here are the groups for @UEFA‘s #WCQ on the road to #WorldCup Qatar 2022! 🤔 Which games stand out to YOU? pic.twitter.com/sLsXolLR3t — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 7, 2020

Things could have been worse for Ireland but they will have to play five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and co.

Group A – Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group B – Spain, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo

Group C – Italy, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group D – France, Ukraine, Finland, Boznia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan

Group E – Belgium, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia

Group F – Denmark, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group G – Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar

Group H – Croatia, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta

Group I – England, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino

Group J – Germany, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein

A total of 13 European teams will qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup. 10 of those will qualify directly by winning their qualification groups while a further three will qualify through playoffs.

