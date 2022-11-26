World Cup Day 6 – England and USA in dull draw, Iran break Welsh hearts

England were jeered by their own fans after a lethargic performance.

After such an impressive dismantling of Iran in their opening World Cup game, England produced a display with all the gusto of a lullaby against the USA.

The USA were better for large parts of the game and looked more likely to score, but the goal never came and the match mercifully came to an end after just the four minutes of added time in the second half.

England supporters were heard singing ‘Football’s coming home’ again after an impressive start to the tournament, although expectations have certainly been tempered after a listless effort.

Gareth Southgate came under plenty of criticism for his team’s efforts, and for his reluctance to spring Phil Foden from the bench, when it was abundantly clear to everyone watching that the game was in need of a spark.

England are still well placed to progress.

While the performance will have caused serious concerns for England supporters, the result is less worrying as the Three Lions still occupy top spot in Group B on four points.

Iran sit in second, after they claimed a deserved 2-0 win against Wales, whose World Cup hopes now hang by a thread as they’ve picked up just the single point from their two games so far.

Wales will need to beat England to have any chance of progression, and they are unlikely to come up against a second-string Southgate selection after Friday night’s draw against the USA.

Even if Wales do claim an upset victory against England they could still be heading home, as a win for either Iran or the USA would guarantee one of those nations a spot in the last 16, while the Welsh trail their neighbours by six on goal difference.

Qatar crash out of their own World Cup after two games.

A 1-1 draw between the Netherlands and Ecuador meant that Qatar became the first-ever host nation to be eliminated from the World Cup after just two games.

Qatar suffered a 3-1 loss to Senegal earlier in the day, which left them on the brink of elimination, and the draw between the Netherlands and Ecuador sealed the host nation’s fate.

Two of the Netherlands, Ecuador and Senegal will progress from Group A, with the Dutch best placed as they take on Qatar on Tuesday, while the other two will play each other in a crucial game.

Saturday’s schedule.

Tunisia v Australia – Group D – RTE and BBC – 10am

Poland v Saudi Arabia – Group C – RTE and ITV – 1pm

France v Denmark – Group D – RTE and ITV – 4pm

Argentina v Mexico – Group C – RTE and ITV – 7pm

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: World Cup