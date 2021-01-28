‘I wasn’t surprised’ – Wayne Rooney on Frank Lampard sacking

Wayne Rooney has said he “wasn’t surprised” to see Frank Lampard sacked as Chelsea manager after only a year and a half in charge of the London-based club.

Lampard was relieved of his duties on Tuesday after a poor run of form saw Chelsea win just two of their last eight Premier League fixtures.

Rooney, who played with Lampard on many occasions for England, was sorry to see his former team mate lose his job, but was ultimately unsurprised.

🗣 “I wasn’t surprised, that’s the way Chelsea operate their business.” Wayne Rooney has his say on Frank Lampard being sacked by Chelsea pic.twitter.com/RIhie6LCr8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 28, 2021

“I wasn’t surprised to be honest. That’s obviously the way Chelsea operate their business. It wasn’t a huge surprise to see Frank get sacked. I think he deserved more time. He done a great job last year with Chelsea.

“He’s brought players in and it will take time to build his team and challenge for titles. I don’t think they were too far away, points-wise, in being able to challenge.

“It’s obviously disappointing for Frank and his staff, but you asked me if I was surprised and the answer is no,” said Rooney at a Derby County press conference.

‘At least give them the season to see where they’re at’

While the former Manchester United player believes Lampard was aware of the high expectations Chelsea owners had for the club, he criticised the amount of time given to the Blues’ club legend.

“I’m sure Frank would have known that going in at Chelsea. They demand trophies, which is good in one sense. It keeps the managers on their toes and they have to work, they have to produce the trophies.

“But if you’re gong to give someone a project to bring players in from different countries then at least give them, in my opinion, the season to see where they’re at,” Rooney commented.

New Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel oversaw his first game in charge last night, which resulted in a 1-1 draw with Wolves.

