Former Waterford FC player Sam Bone has said he has been ‘let down’ by the club as he confirmed his departure from the Blues.

The 22-year old joined the club from Shamrock Rovers in June 2019, but Bone is now being forced to look elsewhere if he wishes to continue his career in professional football.

Waterford have endured a strange year, with three different men managing the team since the season kicked off back in February.

To the fans of Waterford FC. Thankyou for everything. 💙 pic.twitter.com/9eV0tY4ZbS — Samuel Bone (@SamuelBone) December 3, 2020

Despite the significant upheaval, the Blues have had a surprisingly successful season, finishing fifth in the League of Ireland Premier Division table, just missing out on European qualification.

However, for reasons he has not fully explained, Bone stated in a twitter post that he was extremely disappointed in the club.

His full statement can be read below.

“While I have to stay professional, I am leaving the club with an incredibly sour taste in my mouth.

“I am extremely sad to be leaving. It was no secret how much I loved playing for this club, but sometimes you have to put your emotions aside and do what’s best for you.

“A part of me wants to say a lot but I’ll keep it short. I feel incredibly let down by the club and the last week or so has been extremely stressful.

“However, I do not regret a single moment during my stay. I have met some unbelievable people and the support I have received has been incredible.

“It was an absolute pleasure to play for Waterford. It’s the happiest I have been during my career and in an ideal world we would have kept the squad and built on it for next year.

“Four weeks since the end of the season, there isn’t even a manager or any players.”

“Although disappointed and sad to be leaving this club, I am extremely excited for my next move and to see what the future holds on a personal stand-point.”

