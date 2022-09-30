Vera Pauw names Ireland squad for World Cup qualification play-off

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw has named a 28-player squad for next month’s 2023 Women’s World Cup qualification play-off.

Ireland will play one of Scotland or Austria on October 11th, with those two sides playing on Thursday in a first round qualification play-off.

The game is of crucial importance, as a loss would mean that Ireland will not qualify for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

A win against Scotland or Austria wouldn’t necessarily guarantee Ireland a place in the World Cup, although they would progress to an inter-confederation play-off tournament at the least.

Niamh Fahey and Jamie Finn are back in contention.

Niamh Farrelly, Roma McLaughlin, Isibeal Atkinson and Kyra Carusa have been recalled to the squad, while Niamh Fahey and Jamie Finn also return after missing out on the win against Slovakia earlier this month.

Unfortunately, Savannah McCarthy, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ellen Molloy, Aoife Colvill and Leanne Kiernan have all been ruled out due to injury.

Regardless of whether Scotland or Austria win the first round qualification play-off, Ireland will play away from home in the second round.

Ireland have never qualified for the Women’s World Cup before, having missed out on the previous eight tournaments, the first of which was played back in 1991.

The Republic of Ireland’s 28-player squad for World Cup qualification play-off.

Goalkeepers

Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders

Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders

Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Parma), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut University), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United)

Forwards

Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)

