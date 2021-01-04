The Uruguayan football players association has defended Edinson Cavani after he was sanctioned by the English FA for an Instagram comment.

Cavani was given a three game ban and was fined £100,000 for what the FA deemed to be an “abusive” comment the Manchester United striker made after his side’s 3-2 win against Southampton in November.

The post was quickly deleted and Cavani released an apology shortly afterwards. The Uruguayan striker missed United’s game against Aston Villa and will also miss matches against Manchester City and Watford.

Cavani must also complete face-to-face education after admitting to the charge and issued an apology insisting he was “completely opposed to racism”.

However, the Uruguayan players association is far from happy with the FA’s decision and accused the English governing body of being discriminatory themselves.

“Firstly we must condemn the arbitrary conduct of the English Football Association. Far from condemning racism, the English Football Association has itself committed a discriminatory act against the culture and way of life of the Uruguayan people.

“The sanction shows the English FA’s biased, dogmatic and ethnocentric vision that only allows a subjective interpretation to be made from its particular and excluding conclusion, however flawed it may be.

“Edinson Cavani has never committed any conduct that could be interpreted as racist. He merely used a common expression in Latin America to affectionately address a loved one or close friend.

“To sustain that the only way to obtain a valid interpretation in life is that which lies in the minds of the managers of the English FA is actually a true discriminatory act, which is completely reprehensible and against Uruguayan culture.

“We would therefore like to defend Edinson Cavani’s impeccable character and of course our country’s culture,” the statement read.

Several Uruguayan players, including Lucas Torreira, Luis Suarez and Diego Godin, have shared the statement on their own Twitter accounts.

