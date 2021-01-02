Tottenham condemn trio for breaking Covid regulations

Tottenham have condemned Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso after they broke coronavirus restrictions over the last few weeks.

The Spurs players were photographed at a large party during the Christmas period, along with West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini, breaking the strict regulations currently imposed in London.

The picture has been widely circualted on social media, and Spurs chiefs are not happy with the message their players are sending.

None of the three players were named on the starting 11 for Spurs in their Premier League encounter with Leeds United earlier today,

Reguilon was named on the bench by Jose Mourinho, while Lamela did not feature in the wider squad. Lo Celso is currently unavailable due to injury.

‘We are extremely disappointed’

The north London club released a statement saying they would sanction their players internally.

“We are extremely disappointed and strongly condemn this image showing some of our players with family and friends together at Christmas, particularly as we know the sacrifices everybody around the country made to stay safe over the festive period.

“The rules are clear, there are no exceptions, and we regularly remind all our players and staff about the latest protocols and their responsibilities to adhere and set an example. The matter will be dealt with internally,” Tottenham said in a statement.

Spurs player’s were also criticised for breaking England’s coronavirus regulations during the first lockdown in the spring.

Jose Mourinho was spotted having a personal training session with Tanguy Ndombele while Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez were seen out running together.

Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier was a repeat offender, getting a haircut and had a personal training session with team mate Moussa Sissoko.

