Thomas Tuchel sacked by Chelsea

Chelsea have “parted ways” with head coach Thomas Tuchel after a mixed start to the season for the Blues.

After a disappointing defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the first round of the Champions League, Tuchel has been relieved of his duties as Chelsea’s head coach.

Tuchel first took over Chelsea in January 2021 and led the club to a Champions League triumph just four months laters as the London club beat Manchester City in the decider.

The German manager’s time at Chelsea has come to an end just seven games into the new season however, with the club’s new owners believing the time is right for a transition.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club,” the statement reads.

“Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

“As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

“Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

“There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.”

Three losses in seven games has prompted change.

While Chelsea haven’t got off to a great start this season, Tuchel’s sacking comes as a major shock considering what he has achieved at the club.

Tuchel led Chelsea to their second ever Champions League title, and won the Fifa Club World Cup with the club in 2021.

Last season didn’t result in any silverware, although Chelsea finished in third place in the Premier League and made the finals of the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Chelsea currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League after six games, and still have a good chance of progressing to the Champions League last 16 despite an opening day defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

