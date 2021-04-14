Thomas Tuchel admits he’d rather play Real Madrid than Liverpool

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he would rather play against Real Madrid than Liverpool in their Champions League semi-final.

Porto managed to beat Chelsea 1-0 in the London side’s “home” quarter-final leg in Seville, but the Blues progressed thanks to winning the first leg 2-0.

Chelsea will now play either Real Madrid or Liverpool in their next Champions League encounter, and Tuchel admitted to the Daily Mail that he would prefer to play against the Spanish giants than a team from their own league.

🗣️ “𝙒𝙚 𝙖𝙘𝙘𝙚𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩!” Tuchel delighted with the professionalism the Blues showed against Porto in the @ChampionsLeague. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 13, 2021

“In general I like not to play against teams from your same league in the Champions League as it gives more of a feeling of a European competition but that is the only thing,” Tuchel explained.

“The game is far from over but I will watch it for sure. Everything is possible. Liverpool are very strong at home so we take what we get. It is a good situation for us.”

‘Today was the day to hang in’

The second leg fixture between Chelsea and Porto proved to be a nervy affair, as Chelsea managed to hold out just enough for the 90 minutes to ensure their progression in the Champions League.

Tuchel admitted that Tuesday night’s game was not exactly a vintage performance from his side but insisted that holding onto their lead from the first leg was all that mattered on the night.

“Today was the day to hang in and show all the effort, all the intensity, all the team spirit, that’s needed if you don’t have the experience, if you have a young team, it’s the moment to be together,” Tuchel said.

“We talked about what we needed to do if you feel nervous and that is to use your body, work hard and make yourself sweat. This is what we did.”

